Retired Educator Calling for Mandatory Vaccines for All Teachers

A retired educator is calling on the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all school staff.

Rino Lacata has started a petition on change.org and says only vaccinated staff should be allowed in schools come September.

As it stands now, vaccines are not mandatory, but staff who haven't received a shot must take part in regular testing.

As heard on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Lacata says educators have had plenty of time to get vaccinated.

"To encourage educators and support staff to get vaccinated, well we've done that for the last eight months," he says. "We've heard multiple times from doctors, from radio shows, from TV shows encouraging everyone to get the vaccine. There's enough information out there for them to make a decision."

Lacata believes more school shutdowns can be avoided.

"Why isn't everything possible being done to avoid another school shutdown?" he questions. "We've got to use common sense. We need everyone to talk to their school board trustees, their MPPs, their MPs. We need to be more vocal, proactive or what's going to happen is we're going to be closing schools down again."

Lacata says everything possible needs to be done to avoid a shift back to online learning.#

"My wife and I have both seen how ineffective this online learning can be. It puts so much stress and so much mental health stress on the children and on everyone. I'm asking that the policy makers out there take a stand."

As of 7:15 a.m., Lacata's petition had 5900 signatures.

Students are set to return to the classroom on September 7.