Retired paramedic from Leamington spins his way to $800,000

A Leamington man is $800,000 richer after a big lottery win.

John Watkins won the cash playing the Bigger Spin Instant game.

The retired paramedic says he plays the lottery once a week and this is his first big win.

"I've been playing consistently for 30 years," says Watkins. "I normally play the Big Spin, but I decided to try my luck this time with the Bigger Spin."

The 64-year-old father and grandfather said when his spin landed on Bigger Spin at the store, he was very excited because he knew I was guaranteed $500,000.

"I was very shocked and excited. I was so close to landing on $1 million but I am so happy to be walking away with $800,000," he says.

He plans to put his win toward paying off his mortgage, helping his children, a family vacation and saving the rest for a rainy day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Seacliff Stop and Shop Variety on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.