Retired Teachers Donate Sleeping Bags to Street Help Homeless Centre

Retired teachers from Windsor-Essex are giving back to the community.

The Retired Teachers of Ontario District 7 recently donated $4000 to Street Help Homeless Centre.

District 7 member Judy Bowden says the money is for sleeping bags.

She says 64 high quality sleeping bags have been purchased to assist those in need during the cold winter months.

"One of the things that I know that Street Help is always looking for, always needs is sleeping bags for their clients who come in and who need something warm to sleep in when they're sleeping on the street," says Bowden.

Bowden says retired teachers also made a $1000 donation to Street Help this past summer.

She says they continue to donate to local organizations.

"It's a community that supported us while we were teaching, while we were working," says Bowden. "The families of Windsor-Essex supported us as teachers in the community and now as retired teachers, it's our turn to give back."

There are more than 2,500 District 7 members.

In total, retired teachers from across the province recently funded 20 projects totalling $77,000.