iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Retired Windsor Police Dog Aron Passes Away

am800-news-windsor-police-dog-aron

A retired Windsor police dog has passed away.

Windsor police report that on Sunday, November 17th,  former police dog Aron died.

He retired in January 2017 after serving for 6 years, attending over 2000 calls, helping to make 59 arrests.

Aron was a three-time regional champion with the U.S Police Canine Association.

He retired due to a disc issue in his back.

Aron had been trained as a general purpose police dog for tracking and searches of firearms and drugs. 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER