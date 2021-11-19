Retired Windsor police K9 officer dies

A retired member of Windsor police has passed away.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Association, retired K9 officer Rony has died.

He was on the force for nine years and attended more than 3500 calls, assisting in more than 120 arrests.

Rony retired in the summer of 2019.

His handler was Sgt. Patti Pastorius.

The two received numerous first place trophies in competitions held with the United States Police Canine Association.

Rony continued to live with Sgt. Pastorius and her family after retiring from the force.

