Retirement home outbreak declared after seven residents and one staff member test positive for COVID

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Lakeshore after eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, seven residents and one staff member at La Chaumiere Retirement Residence have tested positive for COVID-19.

The retirement home is located on County Road 22 between East Puce Road and I.C. Roy Drive.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has been detected.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor.

The outbreak was declared earlier this month after one resident and four staff members tested positive.

The Delta Variant has been identified at the long-term care home.