Retirement home proposed for Amherstburg's Centennial Park put on hold

A proposed retirement home in Amherstburg is being put on the back burner for now.

On Monday night, council heard a presentation from the Stillbrook group which is proposing a four storey facility with 177 units on two acres of land in the northwest corner of Centennial Park.

Councillors around the table agreed the town should gather input from the public before moving forward with the sale of the land which is currently appraised at $1.9-million.

Councillor Peter Courtney says it's an important piece of land.

"It is the most centrally located geographical park and all of Amherstburg surrounded by the most homes, most schools. Whatever we put there will be used. I just want public feedback. I think this council wants the public feedback. We have to do our homework. We've got to hear from the residents now."

Michael Prue sits on council as well and says the community needs to have its say.

"I still do not support the sale of any portion of this land, with the exception, if the people agree to it. This is a people's park. The land that is owned here has been paid by taxpayers over generations."

Councillor Don McArthur says the retirement home proposal is new and the community should have a chance to take a look before a decision is made.

"This is the first time the public has seen this. They need to digest it. So I'm in no rush to do anything tonight. I agree 100%, it's a very important piece of property. It is absolutely up to the people. So let's give them an opportunity to weigh in now that all the facts are on the table."

The 12-acre Centennial Park is also the future home of the new North Star High School which is slated to be open for the upcoming school year.

A public consultation on the future of the property is in the works, but no date has been set just yet.