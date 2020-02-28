Retiring Deputy Police Chief Prepares for Final Polar Plunge

WINDSOR — The 2020 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics is set to Friday night in downtown Windsor.

Deputy Police Chief Brad Hill is jumping into frigid water at the annual plunge.

Hill tells AM800 News, jumping into cold water isn't as bad as people think.

"I look forward to it. I really find that the water is not as cold as other things and it will be a great experience," says Hill.

The deputy chief for Windsor Police Service announced his retirement on Thursday after 36 years on the force.

Hill says he wouldn't mind a few extra pledges for his last plunge on active duty.

"If you get a chance, go online and support the Special Olympics through the Polar Plunge in Windsor-Essex County," he says. "You can sponsor me. I'm up in the $700 range and I would certainly like to get to $1,000."

The event was moved to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Pitt Street West instead of St. Clair College's south Windsor campus.

The plunge gets underway at 6:30pm on Friday.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi