Return of Bright Lights a success on opening night

The kickoff of Bright Lights at Jackson Park in Windsor was a big success according to Windsor's mayor.

Lots of people turned out Thursday night to take in the ceremonial lighting of the big tree in the Sunken Gardens.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says it was a pretty perfect day.

"I think everyone knows how beautiful the day was yesterday, and that translated into the evening as well. So we had many hundreds of people there for the official lighting of the main Christmas tree and we celebrated our healthcare heroes," he says.

Dilkens says it was important to have some of the healthcare heroes who have been working so hard to protect the community during the pandemic on hand for the celebration.

"We had Dr. Wassim Saad there, I know {Windsor Regional Hospital CEO} David Musyj was in the audience and Brian Payne, chair of the board at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. We wanted to involve those folks in the re-lighting of the tree because they represent all of the work that has been done in the community by our frontline heroes and we thank them. It was just so exciting to have the communtiy back and they were excited because Bright Lights this year is incredible," he says.

A big difference between last year and this year of course, after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and Dilkens says that was tough because it's something that people really look forward to every year.

"I know there was a bit of pent up demand here. Bright Lights will be open every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Holiday Market is open and people will see lots of different amenities this year. There's lots of different places for people to take pictures, it's really wonderful so if you have a chance go down and experience it," he adds.

Bright Lights runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 9.