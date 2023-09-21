Return of normal operations at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant estimated at one year

The return of normal operations at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant has been estimated at a year, or longer.

A preliminary investigation took place at the plant following a fire on September 13.

The fire has caused significant damage to specialized mechanical and electrical systems within the plant, which can have long wait times for order and delivery of the equipment.

The full extent of the damage is still not yet known, and so as a result an exact timeline to return to normal operations is unknown.

Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission is working closely with CK Public Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to resolve the Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory was put in place the same day at the fire, and remains in effect.

System changes are being implemented to ensure that the supply of water is sustainable. Once system reliability can be confirmed, water testing will determine when the advisory can be lifted.

PUC staff are working to maintain water supply through bulk water haulers and system interconnects with neighbouring water systems. Residents in the affected communities may notice trailers being brought in as a precautionary measure to house an emergency bottled water supply.

For the time being, residents in Wheatley and Tilbury will experience low water pressure.

The PUC is asking that residents of Wheatley, Tilbury and customers served by the South Water Treatment Plant, which includes the communities of Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau, to conserve water until further notice.