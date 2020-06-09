Reuters: Canada/U.S. Border to Remain Closed Until Late July

Reuters is reporting the Canada-U.S. border closure for non-essential travel will be extended until late July.

The news organization is citing three sources familiar with the matter, but no official announcement has been made yet.

The ban, which has been in place since March 21, was set to expire on June 21.

One of the sources has also told Reuters many provinces have privately told Ottawa they're reluctant to resume non-essential travel.

As of June 9, Canada is reporting 7,897 deaths related to COVID-19 with 96,653 positive cases across the country.

Locally, Windsor-Essex has seen 1,066 cases with 67 deaths.