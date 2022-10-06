Rezoning for land near Fogolar Furlan Club deferred

The rezoning for a plot of land near the Fogolar Furlan Club located at 1850 North Service Road will have to wait a little longer.

The item came to the Development and Heritage Standing Committee earlier this week, with developers looking to have the zones changed to include residential and high density residential, but committee members never heard the full application as it was deferred.

Commitee chair and Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin says the reason for that was the ward councillor, Jim Morrison, wanted a more robust traffic study that included Byng Road.

Bortolin says eventually it's expected that a good chunk of the soccer field near the Fogolar Furlan Club will be developed.

"There will most likely be five buildings on that property and buildings that are about six storeys tall. In total I believe it's around 380 units total for that area," he said.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lassaline Consultants)

He says it's still in the early stages of the process, as they will still have to work through site plan control next.

"Where they'll go through sort of how the buildings stand, where are they facing, what the site will look like, the parking and everything. Once that goes through site plan they'll be going for final permits. It still is a little ways out, but I assume from the developers interest that they probably want to get moving on it sometime next year or at least to do the pre-work on the site."

Bortolin says in his four years as chair of the committee they've seen record growth in the city, but with that change comes uncertainty for some people.

He believes that people should embrace what's happening.

"We're talking about in this site alone 380 new units which could be 500 people in that area," Bortolin continued. "Yes there will be increased traffic and car volumes obviously, but those are 380 units adding to the city's tax base without costing us any of the infrastructure costs by doing things like sprawling out."

Bortolin added the more density that they can create will mean more people in the city paying taxes, and considering the rates of inflation and how they don't want to push taxes higher than they absolutely need to, it's essential to grow this kind of density in Windsor.

After being deferred, the rezoning application for the land likely won't be back in front of the committee for another month or two according to Bortolin.

The land was put up for sale back in April of 2021.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi