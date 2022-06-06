Rezoning sought for 11-storey apartment building project on Sandwich Street

A developer is seeking to rezone a piece of property in West Windsor to make way for an 11-storey apartment building complex.

When the City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets Monday, they will be asked to rezone a vacant piece of land at Sandwich Street and Chappell Avenue.

Tunio Development is proposing construction of an 11-storey building with 150 affordable residential units, two retail units and 156 parking spaces.

Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 councillor and chair of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, says the property in question is an empty lot right across the street from a Tim Horton's on Sandwich Street.

Bortolin calls this a great opportunity for infill development.

"Something of this size is a good news story as we see 150 new units being built. We hear it all the time that we have a desperate need for housing in this community, so an investment of this size in that neighbourhood is a welcome story for sure," he says.

According to an administration report going to the committee, the property has been vacant for 15 years.

Tunio Development is asking the City of Windsor to rezone a vacant piece of land (pictured) at Sandwich Street and Chappell Avenue to make way for construction of an 11-storey apartment building. It would include 150 affordable residential units, two retail units and 156 parking spaces. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Bortolin says they haven't approved many buildings over four or even six-stories high at the committee level.

"Something as high as 11-stories is a huge investment in that neighbourhood. You just have to image 150 units, one or two or three people per unit, it creates a lot more density for the business in the area if there's more residents to support the businesses in the Sandwich Town area," he says.

Bortolin says the investment is one aspect of this proposed development.

"It's actually the stacking and creating that density of people and the economic impact it could have in that neighbourhood," he says. "Economically, it's a win-win on both sides."

City administration is recommending approval of the rezoning application.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets June 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Any rezoning would need final approval from Windsor City Council.