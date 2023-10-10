RFP stage underway for Windsor casino operator

The next stage in determining a service provider to handle day-to-day gaming operations for the Windsor casino has been unveiled by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

OLG has released Request for Proposal documents to pre-qualified proponents selected to bid on the casino which is currently Caesars Windsor.

According to an OLG release, "the RFP will enable OLG to select a highly qualified service provider to handle day-to-day operations while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the site."

OLG says proponents that are receiving the documents were selected through OLG's Request for Pre-Qualification process, which closed on May 25.

The agency says details of the RFP documents and the names of the pre-qualified proponents will not be released while the process is ongoing.

OLG says additional information about the RFP for the Windsor casino will not be released until the selected service provider is announced.