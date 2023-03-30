Ride CK announces new Megabus travel option

A new travel opportunity is available for Chatham-Kent residents.

Ride CK with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent has announced that residents in Chatham will soon be able to travel with Megabus between Toronto and Detroit.

The bus company launches its new route on April 5 and will run two trips per day, seven days a week.

The service offers daily stops in Chatham, London, and Windsor.

The service will be run through the Downtown Transfer Terminal located at 100 Wellington Street West.

More information on tickets and prices can be found by clicking here.

Megabus is a daily express bus service that offers service across Canada and the United States.