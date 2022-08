A dozen charges have been laid during a one-day Windsor Police RIDE campaign.

Officers in the city and in Amherstburg stopped 427 vehicles on Friday, July 29.

One impaired driving charge was laid, one driver was given a 3-day drivers licence suspension, one stunt driving charge was laid, along with 9 charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police remind the public that if you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911.