Riders Hit the Road for Annual Mission for the Mission Motorcycle Ride

The Sober Sons put rubber to the road for the annual On a Mission for the Mission Motorcycle Ride over the weekend.

More than 200 riders took off from Lakeshore, Ont. Sunday morning, finishing up in Colchester, Ont. to raise money for the food bank at The Downtown Mission in Windsor, Ont.

Sober Sons National President Gary Bissonneault says the region's most vulnerable populations need help more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The needs are never greater. Obviously this pandemic has really highlighted some of the shortfalls in our social systems," he says. "We want to see this used in the food bank to feed the people that need this."

Organizers say they raised more than $25,000 last year and they're still tallying the total for this year's ride.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.