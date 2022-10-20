Ridgetown man arrested by CK Police following serious collision
Chatham-Kent Police have charged a man following a serious collision on Wednesday.
According to police, just before 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Police say they learned a woman had just exited her vehicle when she was hit by a passing vehicle. and the 66-year-old Howard Township woman was taken to the hospital before later being airlifted to Windsor Hospital.
She sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and remained in the hospital.
Through investigation, witness statements and surveillance video, police managed to located the vehicle and driver involved.
A 38-year-old Ridgetown man has been arrested and charged with failing to remain at a collision resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two related Highway Traffic Act offences.
He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.