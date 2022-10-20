Ridgetown man arrested by CK Police following serious collision

Chatham-Kent Police have charged a man following a serious collision on Wednesday.

According to police, just before 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say they learned a woman had just exited her vehicle when she was hit by a passing vehicle. and the 66-year-old Howard Township woman was taken to the hospital before later being airlifted to Windsor Hospital.

She sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and remained in the hospital.

Through investigation, witness statements and surveillance video, police managed to located the vehicle and driver involved.

A 38-year-old Ridgetown man has been arrested and charged with failing to remain at a collision resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two related Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.