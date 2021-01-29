Ridgetown Teen Charged with DUI and Stunt Driving

Impaired driving and stunt driving charges have been laid after a traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.

A vehicle was clocked going 180-km/hr in an 80-km/hr zone on Fairview Line Thursday.

Police say the driver tried to evade officers but was located on Maynard Line near Mull Road a short time later where he crashed into a cement culvert.

The driver was arrested and police say the 19-year-old man from Ridgetown had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.