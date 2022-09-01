Ridgetown woman charged after neighbour dispute

A woman from Ridgetown is facing a number of charges after Chatham-Kent police responded to a dispute among neighbours.

Officers were called to George Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and learned a woman holding a knife approached a group and made threats, then picked up pieces of asphalt and threw them at two vehicles and the door of a home, causing damage.

Police say one person was then injured after being head-butted.

The suspect was found shortly after and was taken into custody on charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and three counts of mischief.

While at the police station, investigators say an officer was spit on during the booking process, then kicked while the suspect was being escorted to a cell and was further charged with assaulting a peace officer.

A 38-year old woman is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

