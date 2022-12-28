iHeartRadio
Ringleader of kidnapping Michigan Gov plot sentenced to 19 1/2 years


In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer was unreceptive Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

(Grand Rapids, MI)  --  A man convicted of being key in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being sentenced to prison.  

Barry Croft Jr. was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for plotting to kidnap the governor over her COVID-19 restrictions.  

U.S. District Judge Robert Junker said Croft was more culpable in the plot then co-defendant Adam Fox, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison yesterday.  

Junker said he thinks Croft was the person who gave Fox something to grab on to.

— with files from MetroSource

