Ringleader of kidnapping Michigan Gov plot sentenced to 19 1/2 years

(Grand Rapids, MI) -- A man convicted of being key in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being sentenced to prison.

Barry Croft Jr. was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for plotting to kidnap the governor over her COVID-19 restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Junker said Croft was more culpable in the plot then co-defendant Adam Fox, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison yesterday.

Junker said he thinks Croft was the person who gave Fox something to grab on to.

— with files from MetroSource