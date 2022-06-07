Rising housing costs blamed for increased demand on food banks

The president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association points to rising housing costs as the biggest factor that's preventing Canadians from being able to afford food.

June Muir says that between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, the food bank association served over 162,000 people. That's an eight per cent increase over the 149,000 people served by the association between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Muir, who's also CEO of UHC-Hub of Opportunities, says families will pay their rent and utility bills, and if they have money left over, they will buy food. But food costs have gone up, so what they are able to purchase might not be what they need for their children to eat or what they want to eat.

Muir says she knows how expensive it is for everyone when they go to the grocery store.

"Even if you're earning $50,000 a year but there are four of five people living in a home, you're still seeing Canadians not being able to have enough money to purchase food," she says. "So things are definitely going up in costs, housing costs are going up, everything is going up. It's very, very hard to afford food."

Muir says if you are making a donation to a food bank, call ahead to see what is needed.

"We want to give families a nutritional food, we call it a hamper, but really it's overflowing with cereal, meat, milk, eggs and all of the things that a family would need to eat to get through the week," she says.

Muir says hunger doesn't take a vacation and people really need help.

"We always, during the summer months, see a decrease in donations," she says. "People go on vacations, so it's a really good reminder to ask people, if you can donate, please think of people and food banks. Definitely drop-off or make a donation."

The annual June 27th Miracle will be held later this month -- while porch pick-ups and donation centres will not be taking place this year, organizers are hoping the community keeps the miracle alive and are challenging residents to “shop and drop” by bringing a donation to a food pantry or local charity.

In 2021, the event collected over one-million pounds of food.

A poll for Food Banks Canada, conducted by Mainstreet Research, found almost a quarter of Canadians reported eating less than they should because there wasn't enough money for food, a figure that nearly doubled for those earning under $50,000 a year.

It also found one-in-five Canadians reported going hungry at least once between March 2020 and March 2022.

The automated telephone interview poll surveyed 4,009 adults from Feb. 25th to March 2.