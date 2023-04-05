Risk of severe weather in Windsor-Essex Wednesday, including Tornado risk

The Weather Network is tracking a significant storm heading towards Windsor-Essex.

Showers or thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Wednesday with 10 to 20 mm of rain forecasted. Wind gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High of 25, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Doug Gillham, senior meteorologist says there is a low risk of a tornado in Windsor-Essex, with a higher risk of a tornado across the river in Michigan.

He says a lot of Wednesday will be rain free but as for when the storms will happen.

"We will be dealing with a couple rounds or maybe 2 or 3 rounds of thunderstorms coming through during the day. Really hard to pinpoint the timing on that as this point. Thunderstorms tend to follow their own schedule."

Gillham says there is a low risk of a tornado in Windsor-Essex.

"The threat is much higher on the American side of the border, across lower Michigan. But we do have the risk for severe weather. We'll also see some sunshine and we'll also experience some very warm temperatures. Temperatures will top 20 degrees for the first time this year. Not only in Windsor, but anywhere in Canada."

He says Windsor-Essex will not be the only region impacted.

"It's a huge storm. It will be bringing blizzard conditions to southern Manitoba. Snow and ice storm across northern Ontario. Quite a bit of freezing rain for the Ottawa Valley. Nation's capital into Montreal, southern Quebec and all the way to Atlantic Canada."

Watches and warnings have not yet been issued. AM800 News will keep you updated as storms make their way through Windsor-Essex.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides