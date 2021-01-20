Rivers Retires From NFL

Philip Rivers is hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune that he'll be retiring from the NFL.

"It's just time," Rivers said. "It's just right."

The 39 year old Rivers was a standout in his College days, at North Carolina State.

As a pro, Rivers threw for over 64.000 yards and completed 5,278 passes. He is also an 8-time Pro-Bowler and was named the NFL's comeback player of the year in 2013.

The former Wolfpack star, was drafted 4th overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2004.

with files from TSN