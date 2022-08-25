Riverside Baseball hosting 2022 Baseball Canada 13U National Championships

There will be lots of action at Riverside Baseball Park and Realtor Park over the next few days.

Riverside Baseball is hosting the 2022 Baseball Canada 13U National Championships.

Teams from all over the country are taking part in the event.

Tom Laporte is President of Riverside Baseball and is also co-convenor of the national championships.

He says the area will see some economic spinoff from the event.

"I think it's very close to 1,000 hotel rooms that will be used over the four, five day period and it's amazing what the spinoff will be."

He says 10 teams are competing in the tournament.

"Almost all of the provinces are represented except for Alberta and New Brunswick," Laporte continued. "They've come from Newfoundland and BC and from all over the place. We had our opening banquet last night. We had over 430 people there. The kids, parents, officials, umpires, everybody, it was a great time."

Laporte says he's excited for the event and expects some good baseball.

"Sometimes all it takes is one great play that makes somebody's season or somebody's day and if we get to watch that, it just brings great joy to all of us," he stated.

Host Riverside begins the championship tournament this morning at 11:30 a.m. against Nova Scotia.

Seven games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Six games are set for Saturday and there will be seven games on championship Sunday.

A tournament link can be found here.