Riverside Dr. Trail Moving Ahead in Tecumseh

Tecumseh council has given the green light to the extension of the Ganatchio Trail along Riverside Dr.

The project will now move to the detailed design phase for the trail which will run along the south side of the road from the Windsor border to Manning Rd.

The town has seen big opposition from affected property owners, but administration has pledged to mitigate as many concerns as possible.

Councillor Brian Houston says he's looking forward to seeing the final design.

"I do believe in the concept of what's been proposed. We are going to have the collaboration between the engineers, our staff and the residents to come up with a solution which, I hope that, everyone can agree on."

Councillor Rick Tonial says change isn't always welcome, but sometimes needed.

"The trail is needed for our community to transport themselves on bicycles or various mechanisms or just walking, but we also have to be considerate of the residents and I think we'll be able to accommodate that through our administration and our consultants."

Mayor Gary McNamara says, with a major project like this, you can't make everyone happy.

"For me, the decision is how many people in our community are we going to impact and benefit? Will it be perfection? No, but they're going to mitigate as much of it as possible. I believe administration will do the best that they can and so will our consultants."

Administration will now begin working with affected property owners to address concerns related to drainage, parking, traffic and proximity to their homes.

The detailed design will come back to council in the future for final approval.