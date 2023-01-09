Riverside Drive apartment building proposed for former site of Danny's Tavern

Members of the City's Development and Heritage Standing Committee will have to make a decision Monday afternoon on a new residential development at the corner of Riverside Drive East and Hall Ave.

A five-storey, 42 unit apartment building is being proposed by the St. Clair Rhodes Development Corporation at the former site of strip club Danny's Tavern.

The proposed development is in Ward 4, and councillor Mark McKenzie sits on the committee.

He says it came before the committee back in the fall, before his election, and several residents in the area raised some concerns they had.

"It's gone back and fourth a few times through administration," he continued.

"The neighbours wanted some changes that were made, and it looks like the developer and administration were kind of able to work together to mitigate some of the issues that residents saw."

As part of the proposed building, there would be 20 above ground parking spots and 49 below, with an amenity area on the fifth floor as well.

McKenzie says there's a need to build more residential units, on top of affordable housing, not just in Windsor, but province and country wide as well.

He adds that the lack of supply is driving up prices on houses, condos and apartments.

"I would much rather see some condo buildings, or an apartment building, or some sort of residential building there as opposed to a strip club. I think most people would rather see that, or especially those things as opposed to an empty lot. It's prime real estate and this is exactly what we're looking for," he said.

McKenzie says building up neighbourhoods is what council needs to be doing, and have been doing a good job of in other parts of the city.

He says bringing investment back into the downtown and neighbourhoods in Ward 4 through things like residential developments are the way to go as long as they make sense.

"I think this is exactly what the City wants to see. This what we've been pushing for for years, we need to start approving more of these projects, and we need to start getting more residential units. Because ensuring that will then bring down house prices, condo prices, we won't have that lack of residential units in the city."

He says they went to administration to try and get a crosswalk approved in the area as well, but designs inside the Riverside Drive Vista Improvement Project call for a pedestrian crossing just one block over at Riverside and Pierre Avenue.

If the committee approves the developer’s requests, the project would then go to city council for approval at a later date.

McKenzie says despite a backlog in the building department for permits, he's hopeful that if approved it could be back in front of council sometime in February or March.