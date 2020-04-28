Riverside Drive Homeowners Getting Help From City to Reduce Flooding

Windsor City Council is helping property owners along Riverside Drive at the highest risk of overland flooding.

As part of a local flood abatement program, if a private property owner can't keep up with measures to reduce flooding, the city will step in, make the necessary repairs and add the cost to the property taxes for up to 20 years.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac notes in some cases, these flood mitigation projects are tens of thousands of dollars.

"In some cases considerable investments that people perhaps were not able to assume on their own were coming to light," she says.

The area in question is the north shore of Riverside Drive, from George Avenue to the city of Tecumseh boundary.

Gignac points out that if these projects are not done, there could be greater consequences for the entire area of overland flooding.

"If there was a breach, the community at large may be paying a heavy price," she says.

Flood abatement projects include protective walls or barriers such as dykes, berms or seawalls.

Residents will submit the work needed and city inspectors will review it and determine if it will address flooding issues.

Gignac says the repair bill would remain with that property, until it was paid.