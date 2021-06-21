Riverside Drive Trail Extension up for Discussion Tuesday Night

A least one Tecumseh councillor is calling it a tough decision.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says council will be asked Tuesday night to approve a multi-use trail (Ganatchio Trail Extension) on the south side of Riverside Drive from the Windsor border to Manning Road.

He says there is really no middle ground as some residents support the project while others are opposed.

"The best course of action is one that balances the risks out and minimizes the repercussions on those that are most affected," he says. "Those that live next door or adjacent, they're going to live with the implementation more than anybody else."

Dowie says it's one of the toughest decisions to date, he will have to make as a councillor.

"As a representative for the area, I want everybody to be happy and get the kinds of services and service delivery that they're asking for and this is one of those cases where this is tough to manage all the expectations that are in front of us," says Dowie.

He adds decisions like these, will leave some residents disappointed.

"It's taking something established and try to remake it and those circumstances are always difficult where something is a certain way and in trying to make it better, many so it as making it worse," he says.

The project was first approved by Tecumseh council at its December 13, 2016 meeting.

At that time, the cost of the project was $842,000 but has since climbed to $1.2-million.

The town held a special public meeting in April where residents shared their views about the project.