Congratulations to our Hockey Team of the Week: Riverside PeeWee Team Yellow



They were nominated by Tina Chauvin and coached by Mark Garrett

"They also sponsored a blood drive on February 27th at St. Anne's church in Tecumseh."

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!