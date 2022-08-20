Riverside Rocks 100 festival this weekend

Riverside is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

Riverside Rocks 100 Festival takes place on Saturday, August 20 and features rock & roll bands, a night market, cornhole competitions, balloon art, beer pong and more.

Last year the Town of Riverside, as it was called formally, celebrated 100 years in the community.

Incorporated in 1921, the Town of Riverside is the youngest of the border cities before being added to Windsor in 1966.

Executive Director for Olde Riverside Town Centre Business Association, Bridget Scheuerman says there is a lot to look forward to on Saturday.

"We have rock and roll in the middle, a night market, at the other end by Jefferson '20s, 30's, 40's swing Charleston era. Lots of activities such as a cornhole competition, princesses' are going to be there so there are lots of things for the kids to do."

Scheuerman says this is an event the whole family can enjoy.

"It's a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun in Riverside. Anytime there is a party in Riverside it's a pretty good one and the activities are planned as a family event."

She says at 10 p.m. they are going to try and coordinate a group performance of the song 'YMCA.'

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

Wyandotte Street will be closed for the event from Jefferson to Thompson and westbound to Ford.