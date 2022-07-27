Riverside Secondary School buzzing with excitement over new team name

Riverside Secondary School is welcoming the community to the hive.

The school has announced "Stingers" as the new team name, replacing Rebels.

As AM800 news reported in February, the team name Rebels along with the 'Captain Rebel' mascot were discontinued and no longer in use.

At that time, the Greater Essex County District School Board said "it is committed to dismantling all forms of systemic racism and oppression to create safe, caring and inclusive learning and working environments for all students and staff.

The board also stated the Rebel name and related imagery are associated with white supremacy, anti-Black racism, hate and harm.

In a number of YouTube posts, the school broke down the naming process and why the name Stingers was selected.

According to the posts, a re-branding committee selected the name after receiving more than 50 suggestions earlier this year.

The 50 submissions were narrowed down to a list of 10. From there four presentations were made to staff, students, parents and alumni.

Photo courtesy: Riverside Stingers YouTube page

"Buzz" is the new name of the school's mascot and the team colours will remain black and gold.

The name was selected by the re-branding committee last month.