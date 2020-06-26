Road Rage Incident Leads to Charges

A Windsor man is charged following reports of somebody driving a car with a gun during a road-rage incident.

Patrol officers were able to locate a black Chrysler 300 on June 25 in the area of Tecumseh Road east and Clemenceau Boulevard and the driver was arrested at

gunpoint.



Through the investigation, what appeared to officers to be a handgun was located inside the vehicle and discovered to be an imitation firearm.



The incident was reported to have begun as a road rage incident in the area of Tecumseh Road East near Pillette Road. A driver and occupant of a vehicle reported that during the incident, the suspect pointed a firearm at them. A licence plate and vehicle description was obtained and police were promptly called.



An 18-year-old is charged with use imitation firearm during an offence, possess imitation weapon dangerous to public peace and two counts of death threat by gesture.



Police are using this incident as a reminder to the public that although airsoft guns, and other similar items such as pellet or BB guns are not illegal to possess, the careless or illegal use of them could lead to serious criminal charges.