Road work ends on Cabana Road and Lauzon Parkway

Two major road reconstruction projects have come to an end in Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the latest phases of Cabana Road and Lauzon Parkway have wrapped up.

Work on phase four of Cabana started last April between Highway 3 and Mount Carmel Drive and included expanding the road from two to four lanes, wider sidewalks, upgrading water mains, storm sewers and street lighting. The cost of phase four was $18.5-million.

Improvements on Lauzon Parkway between Cantelon Drive to Forest Glade Drive also started last year and included the reconstruction of the northbound and southbound lanes, street lighting and traffic infrastructure replacement. The cost of phase two was $5.5-million.

Dilkens says he's been pushing for the reconstruction of Cabana for a number of years.

"Early on when I was elected as mayor, I said we have to get this done," says Dilkens. "We know that the hospital is coming to that location over on County Road 42 and we have to start the process of making sure our infrastructure is there but it was above grade infrastructure and also below grade. We know that folks along that corridor by St. Clair College had really experienced a lot of basement funding a lot of basement flooding with some of the storms that we've had. So the storm sewers have been oversized in that area as well to take a lot more run off so that will have an impact but you see bike lanes, sidewalks on both sides of the road and proper amount of road infrastructure for vehicles."

He says it's nice to see the latest phase of Lauzon Parkway done.

"That road should last for quite some time because it is a strong concrete road," he says.

Dilkens says the next step for Cabana is completing Provincial Road to Walker Road.

Work on Cabana Road started roughly five years ago with improvements being done in phases from Highway 3 to Provincial Road.

Phase 1 of the Lauzon Parkway reconstruction started in 2021 and included $8.1-million of work to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive.