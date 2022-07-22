Robbery arrests leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

A robbery arrest earlier this week by Windsor Police's Amherstburg detachment led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a business located in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

After arriving police were advised that a suspect had a knife and was making threats to an employee.

Police say the suspect exited the store still holding the knife, and was attempting to enter a nearby waiting vehicle, when officers quickly stepped in and arrested them without incident.

The stolen items in the possession of the suspect were recovered by police, and no physical injuries were reported in this incident.

A 27-year-old woman from Windsor is facing charges of Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property.

Officers say through investigation they learned the waiting vehicle and license plate had been reported stolen, and the second suspect in the driver's seat was also arrested without incident.

A 43-year-old man from Tecumseh faces two charges of Possession of Stolen Property and was subsequently released with a future court date.