Robbery in Chatham-Kent leads to charges

One person has been arrested while another is being sought following a robbery investigation in Tilbury.

On Thursday, March 2 just after 3 a.m., Chatham-Kent police responded to Mable Street and learned that two men entered a home, restrained and assaulted one person before leaving with several items including a cell phone, wallet, computer, Xbox and the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police were able to track the victim's cell phone which determined the suspects location to be the On Route service centre in Dutton-Dunwich.

While attempting to interact with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver struck an OPP cruiser and fled the scene.

Provincial police say the vehicle was found a short time later abandoned on Pioneer Line and a search of the area with the help of the K9 unit turned up one suspect, however the other remains outstanding.

A London man, 38, is charged with breaking and entering and robbery.

