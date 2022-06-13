Rock and Roll Hall of Famer coming to Caesars Windsor

Legendary musician John Fogerty is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be performing on The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 16.

Fogerty is described as "one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists in rock history, known as the frontman and musical architect of Creedence Clearwater Revival."

With CCR, he wrote nine Top 10 singles between 1969 and 1972 including "Proud Mary."

As a solo artist, he's also had a number of hits such as "The Old Man Down the Road."

Fogerty will be performing Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and songs from his solo career while touring in Windsor.

He has been in the music industry for more than 50 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.