Rock Developments to give away more than 300 turkeys Wednesday

It's the season for giving and a local businessman is doing just that.

Rocco Tullio of Rock Developments is hosting a turkey giveaway on Wednesday in Tecumseh.

Tullio's daughter Teagan says more than 300 turkeys along with other meal staples will be available for those in need.

She says the Windsor-Essex region is a generous one.

"We were all so lucky to be raised in this beautiful county and beautiful area to grow up. Windsor-Essex is full of great people, wholesome families, wholesome businesses and everybody's just super connected and eager to always be giving back to the areas that supported them."

Teagan says the ongoing pandemic has many families struggling more than ever.

"We're definitely in one of those difficult and chaotic times right now, especially just with COVID and the changes of the economy and with the country. It's hard to really find that stability during a time like this, especially with the holidays, it makes it difficult not being able to connect physically with loved ones."

She says meals will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

"It is on first come first served basis. We just want to make sure that everybody is having just a very happy, healthy and restful holiday season and we hope to see some smiling faces out there."

The giveaway takes place Wednesday, December 22 at 11:30am at the Sobeys located on Amy Croft Dr.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi