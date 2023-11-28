Rock veterans Godsmack to hit Caesars Windsor for an acoustic set in April

The Vibez Tour - An Intimate Evening with Godsmack hits the The Colosseum stage on Friday Apr. 26, 2024.

The Grammy-nominated, hard rock band Godsmack self-released their debut album 'All Wound Up' in 1997.

The band's extensive catalogue of hits is enough to fill a marathon set without running out.

Standout tracks "I Stand Alone," "Awake," and "Voodoo" are certified anthems deeply encoded into hard rock's DNA.

Hear Godsmack like never before. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday Dec. 1.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.