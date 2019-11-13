Rockets Fly to LaSalle Tonight

The LaSalle Vipers take on the Strathroy Rockets at the Vollmer Centre in the Greater Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday night.

The Vipers are trying to stay in front of fifth place Chatham in the standings as the Maroons are only two points back.

Vipers head coach John Nelson says they have to follow their game plan to be successful.

"I think (Wednesday night) we have to we gave to play with energy, we have to finish hits and we have to execute the plan and play together," says Nelson. "And if we follow those four keys to our game tonight I think it's going to give us a great opportunity to have a successful night."

Nelson tells AM800 Sports he's hoping for another good turnout at the Vollmer.

"The crowds have been picking up the last couple of home games, and last week against Leamington we have 750 fans and we're hoping tonight we can match that. We know that energy in the building from our fans makes a big difference to our players."

Although it's only mid-November, Nelson calls it a key game.

"This is a big game for us," admits Nelson. "Last time Strathroy was in they handed it to us, and so tonight we owe them one. They're a team that's coming in, that's playing real well and starting to come on."

After Wednesday's contest, the Vipers are off until they play in Chatham on Sunday night.