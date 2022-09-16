Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open.

That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career.