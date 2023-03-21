Roger Goodell extension happening soon

(New York, NY) -- The NFL's commissioner will be sticking around for awhile.

ESPN reports Roger Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multiyear contract extension at next week's owners meeting in Phoenix.

The commissioner's extension has been in the works since last season where the sides discussed a three-year deal.

It'll be the fourth time Goodell has been extended since he took over the position in 2006.

NFL owners have seen their teams skyrocket in value with Goodell at the helm.

The Vikings sold for 600-million-dollars before past commissioner Paul Tagliabue stepped down.

The Broncos sold for 4.5-billion-dollars last year.

— with files from MetroSource