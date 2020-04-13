Rogers Cup Tennis Tournament Called Off

The Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Saturday the event, scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

Quebec's government announced Friday no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.

Tennis Canada says the women's event will return to Montreal in August 2021.

The women's and men's Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu won the women's tournament last year in Toronto.

As of Sunday, the men's event still is on schedule for Toronto in August 2020.



with files from (The Canadian Press)