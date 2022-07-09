Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says

After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for "the vast majority" of its customers.

"As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service," the company tweeted at around 7 a.m. EDT.

The Rogers network outage has affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.

The company said on Friday evening that services were "starting to recover." In a statement late Friday night, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said the company had made "meaningful progress towards bringing our networks back online" and apologized for the service disruption.

Rogers also says it will be automatically crediting customers to make up for the lost service.