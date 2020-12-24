Role of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Defined at Village at St. Clair

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has defined its role in the fight against COVID-19 at the Village at St. Clair in Windsor.

The hospital announced it sent nine members of its staff to help operator Schlegel Villages with the ongoing outbreak at the long-term-care home earlier this week.

On Thursday, Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra announced hospital CEO Janice Kaffer will be on site to work closely with Schlegel Villages VP of Operations Joanne Potts.

"We're going to work hand and glove with them. It's a very cooperative relationship," he says. "I want to emphasize it's a volunteer management agreement and it's not in any way a takeover of operations in any capacity whatsoever."

Marra says administrators will be assisting with, "enhanced oversight related to communications, infection prevention, control and education, resident and family relations, reporting, physician oversight and on-site leadership."

"We've identified half a dozen priorities and there's co-leads for each one of them and we're working together as we speak," he says.

Marra says the hospital has established a satellite office at the Village at St. Clair as they work with Schlegel Villages over the next two weeks.

Ninety-seven residents and 67 staff members have contracted COVID-19 and nine people have died since the outbreak began on Dec. 8.