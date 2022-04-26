'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa

One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill, it will be a "free for all.''

The "Rolling Thunder Ottawa'' convoy plans to do a loop through downtown next weekend, with a stop planned at the National War Memorial.

Freedom Fighters Canada's website says the organization is "demanding the end of all government mandates'' and the end of tyrannical legislation.

Rolling Thunder organizer Neil Sheard, said in a YouTube video, without a route to follow there will be a safety issue.

The group says it hopes veterans, who they say were forced to leave the cenotaph by police during the "Freedom Convoy'' earlier this year, will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial this weekend.

"Rolling Thunder Ottawa'' is scheduled to have a rally and after-party on Parliament Hill Friday, followed by a convoy through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

The Legion is appealing to all who gather before the National War Memorial this weekend do so with a purely remembrance focus.