Ron Dunn leaving Downtown Mission

The Executive Director at Windsor’s Downtown Mission will be leaving the city.

Ron Dunn made the announcement over a media release sent out Monday, where he stated that he's accepted a CEO position in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Dunn says he's extremely proud of the work the Downtown Mission has done, their growth and he is confident in its future.

Downtown Mission staff say they will continue its work to realize the goals of the organization, helping those who are hungry, homeless, and hurting here in our community.

The Downtown Mission's board says it will actively begin looking for a suitable successor to keep the organization moving forward and serving the community as it has done so for the past 49 years.