Greater Essex County District School Board trustee Ron Leclair is set to run for the New Democrat Party in Essex this year.

This comes after, former Essex NDP MPP, Taras Natyshak announced he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Leclair has been the trustee for GECDSB for LaSalle and Amherstberg since 2014 and has been responsible for building new schools in the towns.

The nomination meeting will take place on Sunday Febuary 13.