Ronson Wins at UFC Fight-Night

Canadian welterweight Jesse (The Body Snatcher) Ronson didn't look out of place in his return to the UFC.

Ronson was back in the UFC octagon Saturday six years after his last bout for the organization, and claimed a first-round submission victory against Denmark's Nicolas (Lokomotivo) Dalby on a UFC Fight Night undercard on Fight Island.

After dropping his opponent to the mat with a strong left punch, Ronson (22-10-0) submitted Dalby (18-4-1) with a rear-naked choke just 2:48 into the fight.

The 34-year-old from London, Ont., who moved up a weight class to take on Dalby, was stepping in for the injured Danny (Hot Chocolate) Roberts.

Ronson lost three straight in the UFC in 2013-14 and was 8-5 since leaving the organization while balancing training and delivering cleaning supplies as a day job.

The UFC reached out to Ronson on 11 days notice for the UFC 231 in December 2018. He accepted, but couldn't make weight and the UFC moved on.

with files from (The Canadian Press)