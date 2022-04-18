Roof repairs needed at former Harrow High School

Essex council is being asked to reallocate some funds towards roof repairs at the former Harrow High School.

Administration is requesting council shifts $20,000 from the new public washrooms/change rooms project at the Harrow Splash Pad to roof repairs at the former school.

Council budgeted $220,000 for the washroom project but the lowest tender came in at roughly $185,000.

Councillor Sherry Bondy supports the idea and calls it a win-win for the Harrow community, as work is needed to repair leaks.

"The building has some issues," Bondy continued. "The roof has been leaking. We're looking to see if there could be some emergency money to fix the roof, to prevent it from leaking any further and doing damage to keep all the doors open frankly for options down the road."

She says there are some older parts of the roof in particular that are leaking.

"Because we got our tenders out early for the splash pad bathrooms, there is a cost savings there. So now administration is recommending to council, we take that cost savings and look at doing, I would say some emergency repairs on the roof of the former Harrow High School."

Bondy says it's a flat roof and it's known to leak.

"There are buckets inside unfortunately collecting leaks from the roof that the gym area, there's a lot of damage in the gym but it doesn't mean we can't look at some minor repairs like putting additional tar to get us through the wet rainy spring season," Bondy stated.

The item will be discussed on Tuesday night at the town's council meeting.

Essex purchased the former high school late last year.